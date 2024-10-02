What's The Difference Between Pink And White Scallops?

Scallops are the sea's buttery gift to us landlocked folks. They're so unique with their briny flavor and smooth, meaty texture. When we buy scallops at the market, they're typically removed from the shell to reveal the meaty adductor muscle, which is what we actually consume. This strong muscle is what the mollusk uses to open and close its fan-shaped shell, and it's mighty delicious.

Scallops, along with clams, oysters, and mussels, are in the bivalve mollusk family. With 18 different species being commercially harvested, it can be hard to distinguish between each type of scallop, and that's not even factoring in the 400 total species spanning the globe. There are the big heavier ones known as sea scallops, and then bay scallops, their smaller sibling. Aside from size difference, there's another thing to look out for when plotting your scallop dinner: color.

If you were to look at a plate of entirely female scallop meat, you might not note the bold blush color, but when placed right beside a soft white scallop, the contrast is stark. When picking out the best looking scallops to bring home for dinner, you might spot one or two pink outliers hiding behind all of the ordinary white scallops. The main difference is that the familiar white scallops are male, whereas the warmer, coral-colored scallops are spawning females. In other words, their color comes from the bright orange eggs they produce.