How To Pick Out Female Scallops And Why You Should

To the untrained eye, there's little to no difference in a group of fresh scallops. If you've bought them from your local store, chances are you've done the usual — vaguely waving in their direction as a server scooped them up or grabbing the nearest ready-to-go package. Unfortunately, if this is the case, you've likely missed out on the tastiest of them all: female scallops.

Female scallops are easy to spot once you've got some basic identifying information under your belt. Rather than the ghostly pale color of male scallops, the female scallops are a pinkish-orange. Call it a blushed quality that's particularly noticeable when all the male and female scallops are displayed together. It's such a simple identifying process that picking out female scallops should only take you an extra few seconds. Yet, once you've tasted them, this will feel like the life hack of the century. Distinguishing between scallop genders is one of the best ways to maximize the quality of the product you're buying.