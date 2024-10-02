The Absolute Best Fat To Cook Your Eggs In

More than with most foods, cooking eggs is a matter of personal preference, but that doesn't mean there aren't some advantages to different fats and ingredients. Everyone has their favorite way to cook eggs, and with some preparations you might have further preferences, like fluffy scrambled eggs vs. creamy or milk vs. no milk, where there's really no right answer. The one thing you do have to do, however, is pick what kind of fat you are cooking your eggs in. Fried, over-easy, or whatever, all eggs are going to need a little boost in flavor and help not sticking to the pan. So Tasting Table reached out to an expert, Ronnie Ruffalo, the co-owner & chef at Chicago brunch destination Disco Pancake, to ask what the best fat to cook your eggs in is.

Ruffalo was clear and definitive, telling us, "Butter, always butter." In explaining why butter is the go-to over other options like oil, Ruffalo pointed to the extra effect it has beyond helping the eggs not stick, saying, "Butter adds rich flavor and enhances the taste." The decadent creaminess of butter just doesn't have a match for adding to the taste of eggs, which is important considering how mild eggs can be by themselves. It's not the only good option, olive oil can certainly bring some nice fruity or peppery notes to eggs, but if you want to make your eggs the absolute best they can be, there is no substitute for butter.