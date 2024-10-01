The Kitchen Tool That Makes Australian Grilled Cheese Unique
From the stovetop to the broiler to the panini press, there are many ways to make a grilled cheese sandwich. Down under in Australia, one of the most popular methods is the jaffle iron, a tool that seals the edges of the bread around the hot filling. First invented in 1949, it was commercially released in 1974 and quickly spread across the continent, building a fan base devoted to their jaffles.
You can make a jaffle with anything, from chocolate, banana, and marshmallow to baked beans. However, they're ideal for making a classic grilled cheese. To try this Aussie-style treat, butter the outside of your bread and slather the inside with mayonnaise for a perfectly melty center. Lay one slice butter-side-down in the jaffle iron, and add cheese. Then place the other slice of bread on top, clamp the press together, and hold it over a direct fire or place it on a hot plate. In a matter of moments, as you flip to each side, the iron will cook your sandwich perfectly, toasting both pieces of bread to a golden crisp and melting the inside evenly.
How do you like your jaffles?
While the jaffle iron is effective for cooking a grilled cheese, or other stuffed jaffle, it's a little outdated. Luckily, there's another option: a jaffle maker. Using this electric device, you don't have to stand watch, making sure each side of your sandwich gets toasted but not burned. The machine does the work for you, delivering everything you want from a grilled cheese every time. Many of them are also made with non-stick coatings, making cleanup easy.
There are plenty of ways to experiment, starting with the bread. Match sweet or savory flavors with your fillings, and get as creative as you like. For example, you could layer in thin slices of ham or salami with mozzarella or cheddar. Try more pungent combinations, like feta with Kalamata olives or blue cheese with sliced pears and walnuts. Or fill cinnamon raisin bread with cream cheese and apples. The sky's the limit — but as tempting as it is, don't overfill your jaffles. There's a limit to how much they can hold before they burst open, which would be a jaffle, er, awful shame.