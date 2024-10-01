The Kitchen Tool That Makes Australian Grilled Cheese Unique

From the stovetop to the broiler to the panini press, there are many ways to make a grilled cheese sandwich. Down under in Australia, one of the most popular methods is the jaffle iron, a tool that seals the edges of the bread around the hot filling. First invented in 1949, it was commercially released in 1974 and quickly spread across the continent, building a fan base devoted to their jaffles.

You can make a jaffle with anything, from chocolate, banana, and marshmallow to baked beans. However, they're ideal for making a classic grilled cheese. To try this Aussie-style treat, butter the outside of your bread and slather the inside with mayonnaise for a perfectly melty center. Lay one slice butter-side-down in the jaffle iron, and add cheese. Then place the other slice of bread on top, clamp the press together, and hold it over a direct fire or place it on a hot plate. In a matter of moments, as you flip to each side, the iron will cook your sandwich perfectly, toasting both pieces of bread to a golden crisp and melting the inside evenly.