The Type Of Bread You Need For The Absolute Best Breadcrumbs
A whole world of possibility lies within a stale loaf of bread. From croutons to bread pudding, there are endless ways to get the most out of it and turn it into something new. One of the absolute best ways to use up stale bread is by making breadcrumbs. While they can be purchased at the grocery store, breadcrumbs are so easy to make that it would be silly not to do it at home, especially if you've got a stale loaf sitting around. Not only does making homemade breadcrumbs allow you to participate in a zero-waste lifestyle, but it's also a way to ensure that your breadcrumbs are exactly what you want both texture and flavor-wise. For ideal results, we recommend beginning with a white bread, since it tastes good on its own and takes on added flavor well, too.
From Panko to Italian, the types of breadcrumbs on the market can be a bit overwhelming, especially if your recipe doesn't specify what kind is needed. While you can technically make breadcrumbs out of any type of bread, white bread's simplicity is especially useful: Because the bread is bleached, its color is very neutral, and because not all of the grain's components are used in it, its taste is more bland and less flavorful. This blank canvas is a good thing for breadcrumbs since it allows you to add whatever type of seasoning you'd like.
Tips for making homemade breadcrumbs
After you've noticed that your loaf of white bread is stale, the next step is prepping it for the food processor. You'll want to tear up the bread into bite-sized chunks and then place them on a baking sheet. Bake them for about 20 minutes, tossing them halfway until they are toasted and dry. Once they're done, they're ready to be crushed into breadcrumbs. This can be done with a food processor or by hand, depending on what you have available.
Seasoning bread crumbs depends entirely on what you're using them for. If you're using them to sprinkle over mac and cheese or as breading for meat or fish, you might be tempted to leave them as-is. However, adding some herbs and spices into the mix will certainly help elevate your recipe, so long as the added seasoning matches what they will be served with. We like adding spicy ingredients to take bland breadcrumbs to the next level: Think spaghetti aglio e olio with Calabrian chili breadcrumbs, or even breadcrumbs infused with za'atar to top off a salad.
If spicy isn't your thing, Italian seasoning is a classic way to elevate your homemade breadcrumbs. These breadcrumbs are most commonly used in homemade meatballs: They bind everything together while simultaneously adding layers of herbs and spices. No matter what your seasoning preferences are, herbs and spices will take your homemade breadcrumbs to the next level, so what's stopping you from putting that stale loaf to use?