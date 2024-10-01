The Type Of Bread You Need For The Absolute Best Breadcrumbs

A whole world of possibility lies within a stale loaf of bread. From croutons to bread pudding, there are endless ways to get the most out of it and turn it into something new. One of the absolute best ways to use up stale bread is by making breadcrumbs. While they can be purchased at the grocery store, breadcrumbs are so easy to make that it would be silly not to do it at home, especially if you've got a stale loaf sitting around. Not only does making homemade breadcrumbs allow you to participate in a zero-waste lifestyle, but it's also a way to ensure that your breadcrumbs are exactly what you want both texture and flavor-wise. For ideal results, we recommend beginning with a white bread, since it tastes good on its own and takes on added flavor well, too.

From Panko to Italian, the types of breadcrumbs on the market can be a bit overwhelming, especially if your recipe doesn't specify what kind is needed. While you can technically make breadcrumbs out of any type of bread, white bread's simplicity is especially useful: Because the bread is bleached, its color is very neutral, and because not all of the grain's components are used in it, its taste is more bland and less flavorful. This blank canvas is a good thing for breadcrumbs since it allows you to add whatever type of seasoning you'd like.