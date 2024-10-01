The Fascinating Origins Of The Oldest Indian Restaurant In The US

Walking along the billboarded streets of Times Square, you wouldn't expect to stumble upon one of the oldest restaurants in the U.S. But, that's where the oldest Indian restaurant was for decades. Founded sometime between 1913 and 1915 in a location just a few blocks away, Ceylon India Inn was the first South Asian restaurant in the city, and the first Indian restaurant in the entire country. The restaurant was the passion project of a man known by the name of K. Yaman Kira, who came to New York City to settle down with his wife after touring there throughout his career as a dancer and circus performer.

Born in Ceylon, now known as Sri Lanka, in 1884, the opening of the restaurant marked a turning point in the young business man's life and those it hosted. Ceylon India Inn became known as a gathering place for the South Asian community, offering shelter and affordable, home-style cuisine to the nearby Indian and Sri Lankan sailors, dock, and factory workers, but also students and political exiles, looking to start new lives in Manhattan. Ceylon India Inn went on to be the location for celebration of numerous Indian and Buddhist holidays, particularly once the Indian Independence Movement gained steam in the 1930s.

Beyond community, visitors could enjoy everything from Sinhalese pepper steak to curries, all kinds of chutneys, fried coconuts, and even tamarind wine. But, things have changed since.