The Fascinating Origins Of The Oldest Indian Restaurant In The US
Walking along the billboarded streets of Times Square, you wouldn't expect to stumble upon one of the oldest restaurants in the U.S. But, that's where the oldest Indian restaurant was for decades. Founded sometime between 1913 and 1915 in a location just a few blocks away, Ceylon India Inn was the first South Asian restaurant in the city, and the first Indian restaurant in the entire country. The restaurant was the passion project of a man known by the name of K. Yaman Kira, who came to New York City to settle down with his wife after touring there throughout his career as a dancer and circus performer.
Born in Ceylon, now known as Sri Lanka, in 1884, the opening of the restaurant marked a turning point in the young business man's life and those it hosted. Ceylon India Inn became known as a gathering place for the South Asian community, offering shelter and affordable, home-style cuisine to the nearby Indian and Sri Lankan sailors, dock, and factory workers, but also students and political exiles, looking to start new lives in Manhattan. Ceylon India Inn went on to be the location for celebration of numerous Indian and Buddhist holidays, particularly once the Indian Independence Movement gained steam in the 1930s.
Beyond community, visitors could enjoy everything from Sinhalese pepper steak to curries, all kinds of chutneys, fried coconuts, and even tamarind wine. But, things have changed since.
The Ceylon India Inn today
Located at 148 West 49th Street, New York, walking into what was Ceylon India Inn would be quite a different experience to what it was back then. The restaurant went under different ownership after K. Yaman Kira and his wife sold it to a Bengali owner in the '50s and moved to Long Island where the two lived until their passing a decade later. The new owner renamed the restaurant Curry India and maintained its reputation for serving authentic, Indian cuisine at a friendly price, with a daily vegetarian and non-vegetarian lunch option for just $9.25. The restaurant is now permanently closed, but it proudly declared itself as the first Indian restaurant in the U.S. as long as its doors were open.
In the restaurant's years standing, Indian cuisine gained interest among many Americans — and not just South Asian ones. While you can't dine there today, Ceylon India Inn was the first of a long wave of other Indian and South Asian eateries. In turn, there are several other notable Indian restaurants nearby, although not quite as old or long standing, where you can find delicious Indian dishes. For instance, Utsav has been serving Indian cuisine in Time Square for the last 23 years. Nearby Midtown is also home to Chola, an Indian restaurant operating for the last 26 years, while, just slightly lower down Lexington, stands an area known as Murray Hill that's nicknamed "Curry Hill" for its roughly 20 Indian restaurants.