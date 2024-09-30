The Perfect Drink To Order When You Want A Lighter Buzz And Bitter Flavors

There are few things better than a refreshing cocktail on a hot afternoon, so much so that the biggest problem is that you can't drink more of them. There are plenty of beloved and refreshing alcoholic drinks, like daiquiris and margaritas, but as thirst quenchers, they all suffer from the fatal flaw of people not wanting to get hammered by downing four or five of them. But as luck would have it, that's just what spritz-style drinks exist for. Usually made with a mix of a liqueur or aperitif, wine, and sparkling water or soda, these low ABV recipes give you that little bit of a buzz you're after while being light enough that you can quaff a few of them with little worry about losing your faculties. And while the Aperol version remains the most famous, there is an even older, very underrated drink you can order in that spritz style: the Americano.

As cocktails go the Americano is as simple as it gets: equal parts Campari and sweet vermouth topped with soda water. Both Campari and vermouth are lower in alcohol than liquor, and the mix of the two, diluted by soda water, will only have about half as much as your standard cocktail. The mix of sweet red vermouth brings balance to the bitter Campari, making it easy drinking, even for those with an aversion to herbal aperitif flavors. It's bright and effervescent while being lightly sweet and complex. In other words, it's perfect.