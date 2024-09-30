How To Use Leftover Candy To Elevate Store-Bought Cupcakes In A Pinch

Warning: We're about to enter peak leftover candy season. From Halloween to that nebulous week between Christmas and New Year's Day, nearly every environment you occupy will be stocked with a glut of sweets: the office break area, social gatherings galore, your own home. You could make quick work of that personal stock through binging or purging — by gullet or garbage can, your choice. But there's a better way to repurpose excess candy, particularly as we get deeper into the holidays: Use those confections to zhuzh up store-bought cupcakes the next time you're tasked with bringing dessert to an event.

No matter how busy life gets during the final three months of the year, sometimes you simply can't show up to the party empty-handed. For a low-effort solution, turn to the hero of the supermarket bakery, cupcakes, which can easily be disguised as a homemade labor of love. Typically, the giveaway that they didn't come from your oven (besides the packaging) is icing that's piped on too perfectly and too uniformly. Give the toppings a slightly more rustic appearance by chopping or crushing leftover candy and then using it as the finishing layer.