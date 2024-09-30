Ohio's Historic Jailhouse Restaurant Offers 3 Dining Experiences In One
Visting some of the oldest restaurants across the United States is a double whammy of a dream experience. You get delicious food and a fascinating history lesson. The Olde Jaol Steakhouse and Tavern in Wooster, Ohio may not have a claim to fame as a particularly old restaurant, but as a building in town, it does indeed boast more than a century and a half of history. Stepping into this culinary destination is an especially fascinating hop back in time — and you can take that journey three different ways since The Olde Jaol has different steakhouse, tavern, and speakeasy spaces all under one roof.
The restaurant's location got its start in 1865 as The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Jaol, which remained in operation for over 100 years, at which point it moved across the street. The jaol has some notoriety, as it was the site of Wayne County's only public hanging. The building was saved by local historical preservationists when the office and jail relocated, became a restaurant in the 1980s, and settled into its life as The Olde Jaol in 1995. The owners, local couple Dave and Dalila Schauble, downplay some of the building's darker past and instead highlight the rich storytelling of its building with thematic menu item names, the blast-from-the-past experiences of classic steakhouse, tavern, and Prohibition-era speakeasy, and an intact jail interior elevated with cozy, elegant decor.
What's on the menu and what people are saying
There are different menus and different vibes on offer in each of the three spaces of The Olde Jaol. The most upscale setting is the steakhouse, which really captures the historic jail's interior atmosphere. Diners can feast on shrimp and grits, parmesan-crusted chicken, and smoked pork chops alongside appetizers like lobster bisque and Caesar salad, and, of course, the main attraction: different cuts of steak like filet mignon, New York strip steak, prime rib, and more.
The more casual tavern is where you'll find punny names referring to the restaurant's origins, like the Nachos "Great Escape," the Mugshot Burger, and the "Big House" Club Sandwich — plus fish and chips, soups and salads, and racks of ribs. At the Prohibition Room, great for pre- and post-dinner drinks, patrons can choose from calamari, pretzel bites, and flatbreads to accompany their cocktails, wine, or beer. Speaking of beer, The Olde Jaol happens to brew its own craft options.
Yelp! users praise the buttery fish and chips, excellent service, varied beer options, welcoming atmosphere, perfect prime rib, and more. Rave reviews are also on tap on TripAdvisor, where users note, too, that the steakhouse jail interior is not gloomy but interesting and intimate. With a restaurant and bar deemed quaint and cozy by customers, and three different menus to choose from, we're adding The Olde Jaol Steakhouse and Tavern to our travel list.