Ohio's Historic Jailhouse Restaurant Offers 3 Dining Experiences In One

Visting some of the oldest restaurants across the United States is a double whammy of a dream experience. You get delicious food and a fascinating history lesson. The Olde Jaol Steakhouse and Tavern in Wooster, Ohio may not have a claim to fame as a particularly old restaurant, but as a building in town, it does indeed boast more than a century and a half of history. Stepping into this culinary destination is an especially fascinating hop back in time — and you can take that journey three different ways since The Olde Jaol has different steakhouse, tavern, and speakeasy spaces all under one roof.

The restaurant's location got its start in 1865 as The Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Jaol, which remained in operation for over 100 years, at which point it moved across the street. The jaol has some notoriety, as it was the site of Wayne County's only public hanging. The building was saved by local historical preservationists when the office and jail relocated, became a restaurant in the 1980s, and settled into its life as The Olde Jaol in 1995. The owners, local couple Dave and Dalila Schauble, downplay some of the building's darker past and instead highlight the rich storytelling of its building with thematic menu item names, the blast-from-the-past experiences of classic steakhouse, tavern, and Prohibition-era speakeasy, and an intact jail interior elevated with cozy, elegant decor.