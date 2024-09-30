The Top 3 Ingredients To Always Have On Hand For Creamy Vegan Pasta Dishes

Whipping up delectable vegan pasta dishes can involve more than just tomato sauce and veggies. These days, you can make vegan versions of everything from lasagna to Gigi Hadid's tasty vodka pasta as long as you know which ingredients to replace (in this case, heavy cream with unsweetened coconut milk). But if you don't have much experience with plant-based cooking, finding the right components can sometimes feel like a guessing game.

To help point you in the right direction, we sought out a pro's opinion. According to Nisha Vora, New York Times best selling cookbook author of "Big Vegan Flavor," there are three main ingredients you'll want to always have on hand: raw cashews, extra firm tofu, and white or yellow miso. The first two are primarily helpful for lending texture to your sauces, while the latter gives your pasta a big flavor punch, but each of them can be jazzed up in their own ways. Let's dive into how you can incorporate all three ingredients into your vegan pasta recipes, and which dishes you'll want to use them in.