The CESAR Brand's Inaugural Restaurant Weekend Was A Bone-A-Fide Hit For Dogs And Their Owners
If you're a dog lover who loves to stay up-to-date on the latest canine trends, then you may have seen the announcement last month for the first-ever CESAR Restaurant Weekend in New York. In case you missed it, the event was created by CESAR Canine Cuisine – the culinary-inspired pet food brand on a mission to make the world a more dog-friendly place, in collaboration with Tripadvisor. The two partners combined their expertise to help more pet parents experience the joy of a shared dinner with their bestie. For the weekend of August 16-17, New Yorkers got to bring their fur babies to four different restaurants scattered around the city where their pets were treated to special food pairings (while the humans got to enjoy a meal too).
We're happy to report that the event was a big success as New Yorkers brought their pooches out in droves. A full 146 dogs participated in the two-day event which left the parents craving for more like it. "I just called my four friends to have them join us with their dog, this is too fun!" said one participant. "You guys have made this so much more welcoming for my baby," said another. "They are usually tolerated but this is so much better, it's like they are really part of the community!"
Tripadvisor is certainly committed to its new pet-oriented partnership with CESAR, with its annual 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best Restaurants which was just released this week now including a pet-friendly category.
A new pet-friendly category was introduced to this year's awards
Every year, Tripadvisor helps foodies discover new restaurant favorites with its Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, which showcases top-ranked eateries around the country and globally, based on more than a billion reviews and contributions. There are several subcategories that Tripadvisor focuses on, including Hidden Gems, Fine Dining, and Everyday Eats. This year, pet parents have something to get excited about as the 2024 awards list includes a new Pet-Friendly category, sponsored by CESAR Canine Cuisine.
"The CESAR brand believes the best life is a shared life, and that doesn't stop when dining out," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "We're proud to play a role in fostering more moments of connection and this new pet-friendly category is a great way to help pet parents find more dining destinations where their dogs are also welcome."
In celebrating the bond between pets and their owners, CESAR Restaurant Weekend not only highlighted New York's pet-friendly dining scene but also set a precedent for future events that invite more furry friends to join in on the culinary fun.