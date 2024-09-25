The CESAR Brand's Inaugural Restaurant Weekend Was A Bone-A-Fide Hit For Dogs And Their Owners

If you're a dog lover who loves to stay up-to-date on the latest canine trends, then you may have seen the announcement last month for the first-ever CESAR Restaurant Weekend in New York. In case you missed it, the event was created by CESAR Canine Cuisine – the culinary-inspired pet food brand on a mission to make the world a more dog-friendly place, in collaboration with Tripadvisor. The two partners combined their expertise to help more pet parents experience the joy of a shared dinner with their bestie. For the weekend of August 16-17, New Yorkers got to bring their fur babies to four different restaurants scattered around the city where their pets were treated to special food pairings (while the humans got to enjoy a meal too).

We're happy to report that the event was a big success as New Yorkers brought their pooches out in droves. A full 146 dogs participated in the two-day event which left the parents craving for more like it. "I just called my four friends to have them join us with their dog, this is too fun!" said one participant. "You guys have made this so much more welcoming for my baby," said another. "They are usually tolerated but this is so much better, it's like they are really part of the community!"

Tripadvisor is certainly committed to its new pet-oriented partnership with CESAR, with its annual 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best Restaurants which was just released this week now including a pet-friendly category.