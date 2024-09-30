The Easy Mistake To Avoid With Nutritional Yeast In Your Dishes

There's a growing segment of the population that can't get enough nooch. For those not in the know, that's not a slang term for the latest club drug, nor is it related to booch, or kombucha. It's actually the sassy nickname for an ingredient with a pretty unappetizing moniker: nutritional yeast. These little yellow flakes (which kind of look like bits of pulverized potato chips you'd find at the bottom of the bag) have long been popular with health food fanatics and, more recently, vegans.

But nutritional yeast has also started to find its way into the kitchens of curious home cooks who have no dietary restrictions yet are drawn to its umami-rich flavor. So if you're among this new crop of chefs looking to experiment, there's one common mistake to avoid: Topping a dish with the ultra-thin shards rather than incorporating them into a recipe with a binding agent. "It has a slightly dusty consistency, so it's usually best when stirred into something with a bit of liquid, or at least moisture or some sort of fat source," says Nisha Vora, author of The New York Times best-selling cookbook, "Big Vegan Flavor." "I wouldn't recommend most people sprinkle it raw onto cooked dishes."