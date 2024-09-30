Make Your Mac And Cheese Crunchy, Salty, And Creamy With One Easy Topping
Beefing up your mac and cheese can go in a lot of different directions. But usually, while adding in meat does plenty for your dish's savory flavor (and protein content), it's not going to bring much textural contrast. The exception, however, is if you finish off your mac and cheese with an easy, crunchy topping infused with protein.
Pork rinds (which are similar to, but not the same as cracklins) are essentially bits of dried-out, fried pig skin. They're commonly eaten out of bags as a snack, similar to chips. But when crushed up, they can bring a crunchy texture to everything from cornbread to mac and cheese. Similar to sprinkling pulverized bacon-flavored potato chips over your dish, pork rinds will contribute salty, savory crispiness over the top of your meal, packed full of umami.
Some of these meaty snacks feature additional seasonings, so you can reap even more flavor benefits. And when you mix your crumbs with melted butter, you'll add a little creaminess that will help your topping mesh with your mac and cheese.
How to pump up your pork's flavor
Before you get started on your mac and cheese, pick your poison (aka your pork rinds). You can find bags with everything from a basic sea salt or salt and pepper flavor to options with chili lime, barbecue, hot honey, sour cream and onion, cheddar, chipotle, ranch, and jalapeño seasonings. Then, pulverize the rinds to your desired texture. The easiest way is simply to place them into a zip-top bag and crush them with something like a rolling pin or heavy mug. However, you can also add them to a blender or food processor, which will give them a finer consistency.
Next, mix 1 to 2 tablespoons of melted butter with your crushed pork rinds. If you bought a relatively unseasoned bag, feel free to add in any flavorings you like now — such as ground mustard, which can upgrade any mac and cheese recipe. Even if you bought a flavored option, you can up the spice factor with red pepper flakes, cayenne, or chili powder. If you want to dilute the pork flavor a little, go half and half with Panko breadcrumbs; and to make your topping richer, incorporate some grated parmesan or diced, cooked bacon. Then, right before your mac and cheese goes in the oven (and is in your baking dish), sprinkle your crunchy addition over the top.