Make Your Mac And Cheese Crunchy, Salty, And Creamy With One Easy Topping

Beefing up your mac and cheese can go in a lot of different directions. But usually, while adding in meat does plenty for your dish's savory flavor (and protein content), it's not going to bring much textural contrast. The exception, however, is if you finish off your mac and cheese with an easy, crunchy topping infused with protein.

Pork rinds (which are similar to, but not the same as cracklins) are essentially bits of dried-out, fried pig skin. They're commonly eaten out of bags as a snack, similar to chips. But when crushed up, they can bring a crunchy texture to everything from cornbread to mac and cheese. Similar to sprinkling pulverized bacon-flavored potato chips over your dish, pork rinds will contribute salty, savory crispiness over the top of your meal, packed full of umami.

Some of these meaty snacks feature additional seasonings, so you can reap even more flavor benefits. And when you mix your crumbs with melted butter, you'll add a little creaminess that will help your topping mesh with your mac and cheese.