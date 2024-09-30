The Absolute Best Way To Use Tofu To Bulk Up Vegan Pasta Dishes

Just because a recipe is vegan doesn't mean it has to be weak. If you find your vegan pasta recipes are devoid of texture, there's an easy way to pack a jolt of satisfying muscle into your dish. We spoke to Nisha Vora, the author of "The New York Times" bestselling cookbook "Big Vegan Flavor" to find out easy ways we can convert lifeless pasta dishes into heavier mouthfuls using only vegan ingredients.

Vora's go-to ingredient for this purpose is tofu. She suggests making a kind of tofu ricotta that can be stirred, packed, and folded into various pasta dishes. "Simply blend extra firm tofu with nutritional yeast, salt and pepper, olive oil, and a few seasonings like lemon juice and garlic," Vora instructs. The result is a creamy addition that can be stuffed into pasta shells, used as a filling for ravioli, or layered in between the strips of pasta in a vegan lasagna recipe. Any leftovers of tofu ricotta can be scooped onto toasted pieces of garlic bread for a hearty mid-afternoon snack. And that's not the only way tofu can be reshaped into a filling, drool-inducing ingredient used in your favorite pasta recipes.