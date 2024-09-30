How To Use Tofu For The Creamiest Vegan Sauces
Tofu is a famous culinary chameleon that we can transform into plant-based versions of everything from scrambled eggs to ricotta cheese. Its neutral flavor and high protein content makes the ingredient a hearty cream substitute to blend into vegan sauces. We consulted a vegan chef and recipe developer to explain the ins and outs of how to use tofu to bolster sauces and dressings. Nisha Vora is the author of "The New York Times" bestselling cookbook "Big Vegan Flavor," which contains various tofu-infused sauces.
Vora touts tofu as a foolproof tool, saying, "Using tofu in sauces couldn't be easier. You just need to blend the block of tofu with seasonings, some acidity like lemon juice or vinegar, and some oil for richness." A blender or food processor will make quick work of breaking down a block of tofu into a smooth, creamy sauce. Of course, there are various types of tofu, usually designated by textures that range from extra firm to silken. In Vora's opinion, they all have their place as creamy substitutes in sauces.
The food writer says, "Silken tofu has a softer consistency than firm tofu, so it's great for salad dressings." She uses it in place of mayonnaise in a vegan Caesar salad dressing recipe for "the perfect creamy consistency". If you're looking for a thicker sauce or spread, Vora states, "firm or extra firm tofu is great for tofu ricotta or whipped tofu."
Ideas for tofu-based sauces and dishes
Any sauce you would add cream, mayo, or another liquid dairy product to is a great candidate for a silken tofu swap. Using Vora's foundational formula of olive oil, tofu, and an acid, you can then add seasonings and other veggies to take the sauce in flavorful directions. Nutritional yeast is another ingredient to keep in your pantry for adding a deep cheesy flavor to pasta sauces. A vegan alfredo sauce, for example, would be a simple recipe of silken tofu, nutritional yeast, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, onion, and soy milk. Blend the silken tofu into your favorite jarred marinara sauce brand for a heartier pasta sauce. Or try silken tofu instead of heavy cream blended with olive oil, aromatics, tomato paste, and vodka in a vegan vodka sauce.
Just as Vora uses silken tofu in Caesar dressing, you could also use it instead of mayonnaise and buttermilk for a vegan ranch dressing with the help of onion powder, dill, lemon juice, dried mustard, parsley, and tarragon. Blend silken tofu with dijon mustard, sugar, lemon juice, and apple cider vinegar for a vegan coleslaw sauce.
If you're using firm tofu in place of ricotta, the process is even simpler because you don't even need a food processor. You can simply mash firm tofu with lemon juice, nutritional yeast, olive oil, salt, and pepper with a fork or potato masher to spread into a vegan lasagna or to spoon over vegan pizza with mushrooms and roasted red peppers.