How To Use Tofu For The Creamiest Vegan Sauces

Tofu is a famous culinary chameleon that we can transform into plant-based versions of everything from scrambled eggs to ricotta cheese. Its neutral flavor and high protein content makes the ingredient a hearty cream substitute to blend into vegan sauces. We consulted a vegan chef and recipe developer to explain the ins and outs of how to use tofu to bolster sauces and dressings. Nisha Vora is the author of "The New York Times" bestselling cookbook "Big Vegan Flavor," which contains various tofu-infused sauces.

Vora touts tofu as a foolproof tool, saying, "Using tofu in sauces couldn't be easier. You just need to blend the block of tofu with seasonings, some acidity like lemon juice or vinegar, and some oil for richness." A blender or food processor will make quick work of breaking down a block of tofu into a smooth, creamy sauce. Of course, there are various types of tofu, usually designated by textures that range from extra firm to silken. In Vora's opinion, they all have their place as creamy substitutes in sauces.

The food writer says, "Silken tofu has a softer consistency than firm tofu, so it's great for salad dressings." She uses it in place of mayonnaise in a vegan Caesar salad dressing recipe for "the perfect creamy consistency". If you're looking for a thicker sauce or spread, Vora states, "firm or extra firm tofu is great for tofu ricotta or whipped tofu."