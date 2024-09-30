The Seasonings You Need To Upgrade Vegan Ground Beef Tacos

With so many imitation and plant-based meat alternatives out there, home cooks don't have to use ingredients like beef to make tacos with similar textures and flavors. Whether you're using cauliflower, mushrooms, jackfruit, or alternative products from brands like Beyond Meat and Impossible, meat-free ground beef tacos are easy to pull off these days — with the right seasonings, that is. To find out what seasonings work best for your next vegan beef taco dinner, Tasting Table turned to Guy Vaknin, owner and chef at City Roots Hospitality based in New York City.

"I'd recommend a vegan beef product like Impossible Foods seasoned with cumin, garlic, smoked paprika, chili, and onion," he says. "It can be simply browned in a hot pan with the spices for a flavorful filling." Vaknin's recommendations like cumin, garlic, and smoked paprika often make it into traditional recipes for ground beef tacos, so the use will help build a similar flavor profile with meat alternatives. You can also use chipotle powder or cayenne pepper to add heat to your meat-free tacos. Store-bought taco seasoning makes everything easier, but you can also check out our smoky taco seasoning recipe if you want to make a homemade blend.