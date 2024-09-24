NYC's Bad Roman Is Serving Up 40-Clove Garlic Pasta With An Altoid Chaser
Those lucky enough to have experienced the food scene in the Big Apple know it's packed with culinary heavyweights. One of them, NYC hot spot Bad Roman, has just dropped a special menu that's only available until next Tuesday, October 1. The immaculately designed and temptingly Instagrammable restaurant in Columbus Circle serves up modern Italian food with inventive plays on pasta and salad classics. So, if you're a culinary adventurer in the NYC area, head on over to Bad Roman ASAP to sink your teeth into this limited-edition menu.
According to the team behind Bad Roman, the menu will heavily showcase garlic with "a special Altoids-inspired menu featuring the Date Night Pasta, a pasta-for-two course with a 40-clove garlic breath punisher and a punchy puttanesca, finished with our Altoids chaser — the only mint Curiously Strong enough to finish a meal with all that flavor." Mints as a digestive date back thousands of years, with Altoids themselves being created in the late 1700s. Bad Roman is adding a new spin to this iconic, post-meal staple.
The Altoids x Bad Roman collab you didn't know you wanted
The team behind the popular Italian restaurant isn't simply offering a post-meal mint; there's a whole, custom-designed tin featuring Altoids' instantly recognizable logo paired with Bad Roman's serpentine design up for grabs. The restaurant is also bringing the art of the Italian digestif to a whole new level by offering two drinks including the Limonata Curiousa and the Shakerato Curioso. The first is a minty Italian sparkling lemonade mocktail made with sparkling water, lemon, and Altoids peppermint. The Shakerato Curioso will taste very different; it's a non-alcoholic version of Bad Roman's fan favorite Espresso Shakerato, mixed with espresso and Altoids peppermint.
If you don't live in New York City, don't fret — Altoids along with Big Night, a company that curates dinner party boxes, is set to release a box that will feature dishes inspired by this special menu at Bad Roman. You better believe the box will include one of those limited-edition Altoids x Bad Roman tins. The "After Any Dinner" boxes will be available online at the Big Night website, and start shipping nationwide starting October 2, 2024.