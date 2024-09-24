NYC's Bad Roman Is Serving Up 40-Clove Garlic Pasta With An Altoid Chaser

Those lucky enough to have experienced the food scene in the Big Apple know it's packed with culinary heavyweights. One of them, NYC hot spot Bad Roman, has just dropped a special menu that's only available until next Tuesday, October 1. The immaculately designed and temptingly Instagrammable restaurant in Columbus Circle serves up modern Italian food with inventive plays on pasta and salad classics. So, if you're a culinary adventurer in the NYC area, head on over to Bad Roman ASAP to sink your teeth into this limited-edition menu.

According to the team behind Bad Roman, the menu will heavily showcase garlic with "a special Altoids-inspired menu featuring the Date Night Pasta, a pasta-for-two course with a 40-clove garlic breath punisher and a punchy puttanesca, finished with our Altoids chaser — the only mint Curiously Strong enough to finish a meal with all that flavor." Mints as a digestive date back thousands of years, with Altoids themselves being created in the late 1700s. Bad Roman is adding a new spin to this iconic, post-meal staple.