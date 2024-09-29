Elevate Boxed Mac And Cheese With A Carbonara Treatment

Considering that an unopened box of mac and cheese can last for at least a year, it's a good idea to keep a few around for when you're craving easy comfort food. As delicious as this creamy meal is, it can get a little old eating it plain over and over. Luckily, there are plenty of ingredients you can toss in your pot to jazz it up. We're partial to butter for a richer dish and spinach and artichoke dip for some additional creaminess. On nights when you want to upgrade your meal even more, say by giving it the carbonara treatment, you can accomplish this with a few key ingredients.

Classic carbonara recipes include pancetta (or guanciale, which works as a substitute) and raw eggs, which create that silky sauce at the end. But ultimately, this is mac and cheese we're making, even if it's inspired by the Italian classic. So take the fanciness down a notch and use bacon as your meat, eggs, and peas for a little green factor. The latter aren't a part of traditional recipes, but they're often included in American versions. They're also an easy way to get some veggies in.