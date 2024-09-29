This Is The Absolute Best Swap For Vegan Tuna Salad

Tuna salad is one of those recipes that will always cater to whatever you're craving. Together, the sweet, tender fish, creamy dressing, and crisp vegetables are packed with an irresistible flavor. While the main ingredient is a barrier to plant-based eaters who want to enjoy the traditional dish, one expert has the perfect swap for delicious vegan tuna salad.

The tuna that makes up the famed salad has a unique taste and feel that you may not be able to easily replicate with the usual plant-based seafood alternatives like watermelon or tofu. However, there's one item that Guy Vaknin, owner and chef at City Roots Hospitality, believes was made to replace tuna. "Green jackfruit is an incredible substitute for vegan tuna or crab salad," Vaknin says. "It has a shredded texture and mild flavor." Though its ripe counterpart has a bright, sweet, tropical taste, green jackfruit has a more scaled-back flavor that makes it perfect for imitating tuna.

Jackfruit is fleshy and chewy, which makes it look pretty similar to pulled pork when it's cooked. To get the appearance of tuna, you'll need to pulse it in the food processor. To soften it slightly, try sauteing the jackfruit for a few minutes. Most of the ingredients in a tuna salad, like celery, onions, and carrots, are plant-based. For the dressing, however, you can use vegan aquafaba mayo.