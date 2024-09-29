The Original Italian Focaccia Is Not Quite The Same Bread We Know And Love Today

Focaccia alla genovese, originating from Italy's coastal city of Genoa, boasts a rich heritage. It has long served as a staple in Ligurian cuisine, cherished as a humble fare enjoyed by people from all walks of life. This bread, eaten at any time of the day, is known for its golden, crusty exterior and airy interior, generously infused with olive oil and salt. Traditional recipes often incorporated ingredients like malt extract and brewer's yeast, although these are less common in modern adaptions. Over the centuries, the bread's recipe has evolved, but it remains deeply rooted in the history of Genoa, reflecting the straightforward lifestyle of the Italian Riviera.

In contrast to more embellished variations of focaccia bread (like our breakfast focaccia recipe), which often feature bold toppings and flavors, focaccia alla genovese stands out for its understated elegance. The original version emphasizes simplicity, relying on essential ingredients like olive oil and salt to accentuate the bread's natural yeastiness. While current recipes may include veggie additions such as sun-dried tomatoes, olives, or caramelized onions, focaccia alla genovese remains faithful to its minimalist origins. This dedication to its roots not only preserves its history but also reflects Ligurian cuisine's focus on quality and tradition.