Garlic Broth Is The Flavorful Swap Your Vegetable Soups Deserve

Vegetable broth can teem with earthy and herbal richness. More often than not, however, vegetable broth falls short on flavor, which can be challenging should broth be the main ingredient in a recipe — say, in a vegetable soup. Though you could revamp the veggie-forward liquid, we suggest ditching vegetable broth entirely, and instead opting for garlic broth. Sweetly savory with a nutty finish, garlic broth can elevate any batch of vegetable soup tenfold.

Garlic broth features just one ingredient. Luckily, due to the allium's pungency, the broth is far from bland. In fact, it's packed with umami. Earthy, funky, and somewhat zesty, garlic broth also boasts a buttery decadence along with a sweet caramelization that improve anything from a bowl of cream of mushroom soup to curried carrot soup. All you need to do is substitute the flavorful broth in recipes that traditionally require vegetable broth.

As for how to prepare garlic broth, it's as simple as simmering cloves in a pot of salted water. For the best result, we recommend using one head of garlic for every 2 quarts of water used, along with ensuring to use peeled and slightly mashed cloves for a maximum diffusion of flavor. To add more dimension, try roasting the cloves or tossing in a few extra aromatics. After 30 minutes of simmering, once the liquid has reduced and the garlic has softened, the broth can be strained and put to use in a vegetable soup.