Give Your Pork Chops A Unique Flavor And Serious Crunch With This Nut Coating

When made just right, pork chops are delightfully savory, complete with a tender and juicy finish. We do our best to make them without an ounce of hardness, but when it comes to a crunchy coating, we have to oblige. For delicious pork chops with an elevated flair, cover them in hazelnuts.

Hazelnuts are nutty, slightly sweet, and the absolute height of richness. They have a delectable, buttery flavor that upgrades everything, as evidenced by this hazelnut cream pasta. The nuts give the silky pasta sauce an earthy edge, and they're sure to do the same for tender pork chops. Pork chops are a little sweet and savory, but overall, quite delicate. The addition of hazelnuts brings out their flavor while lending the meat a satisfying crunch and luxurious finish.

Before you get to the pork chops, toast the hazelnuts for about 15 minutes to deepen their heady flavor. Once they've cooled down, rub off the skin and grind them up in a food processor. Pat the pork chops dry and season them before dipping the meat in flour. Afterwards, dredge them in beaten egg yolk then toss the pork chops in the ground hazelnuts, making sure they're completely covered. You can fry the pork chops in oil or pan-sear them before finishing them off in the oven.