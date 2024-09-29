Give Your Pork Chops A Unique Flavor And Serious Crunch With This Nut Coating
When made just right, pork chops are delightfully savory, complete with a tender and juicy finish. We do our best to make them without an ounce of hardness, but when it comes to a crunchy coating, we have to oblige. For delicious pork chops with an elevated flair, cover them in hazelnuts.
Hazelnuts are nutty, slightly sweet, and the absolute height of richness. They have a delectable, buttery flavor that upgrades everything, as evidenced by this hazelnut cream pasta. The nuts give the silky pasta sauce an earthy edge, and they're sure to do the same for tender pork chops. Pork chops are a little sweet and savory, but overall, quite delicate. The addition of hazelnuts brings out their flavor while lending the meat a satisfying crunch and luxurious finish.
Before you get to the pork chops, toast the hazelnuts for about 15 minutes to deepen their heady flavor. Once they've cooled down, rub off the skin and grind them up in a food processor. Pat the pork chops dry and season them before dipping the meat in flour. Afterwards, dredge them in beaten egg yolk then toss the pork chops in the ground hazelnuts, making sure they're completely covered. You can fry the pork chops in oil or pan-sear them before finishing them off in the oven.
How should you serve hazelnut-coated pork chops?
An earthy, savory meal like hazelnut-covered pork chops deserves to be served alongside something equally as delicious. First, you can take things to another level by covering the pork chops with a simple cream sauce. It pairs well with the flavors while also offsetting the crunchy hazelnuts. Since both the nuts and pork lean more rich, keep the sauce light and zesty. Saute some garlic and shallots then deglaze with some crisp white wine. Allow it to simmer then stir in heavy cream, followed by a splash or two of lemon juice and a sprinkle of thyme, salt, and pepper.
A nice, fluffy side dish also lends to the velvety taste of the pork chops while offering up a divergent texture. Pair the encrusted meat with a side of creamy garlic mashed red potatoes for a delicious meal. The garlic also offers an earthy, buttery flavor to complement the hazelnuts; however, they are much softer, so there's no competition within the pairing.
To complete the meal, finish off with a marinated mushroom antipasto salad. Made up of cremini mushrooms, their earthy, umami taste is slightly tempered by white wine vinegar and fresh herbs. Although the mouthwatering quality is ever-present, the addition of parsley, oregano, and marjoram freshens up the dish with a soft herbaceousness.