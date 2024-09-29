Do You Actually Need To Remove The Seeds When Roasting Zucchini?

It goes without saying that you should remove the seeds from certain varieties of squash when roasting. Winter squash contains seeds that are edible, but large and chewy, potentially ruining the smooth texture of a roasted slice of butternut or kabocha squash. So what's best practice when it comes to summer squash — like zucchini?

You might be tempted to scoop out the zucchini's core and do away with the seeds. Our take? This step is largely unnecessary, due to the fact that a typical zucchini is harvested when it's small and relatively young. As Tasting Table's Juniper Finch shared with her 10 tips for roasting zucchini, the squash's seeds are generally tiny, tender, and unnoticeable.

Keeping the core intact, however, means your zucchini will have some extra moisture, and nobody likes a waterlogged roasted squash. Salt your zucchini slices and set them on a paper towel to absorb excess water. Then, roast them at a high temp like 425 degrees Fahrenheit for around a half-hour to achieve a smoky, charred zucchini — seeds and all.