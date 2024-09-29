Do You Actually Need To Remove The Seeds When Roasting Zucchini?
It goes without saying that you should remove the seeds from certain varieties of squash when roasting. Winter squash contains seeds that are edible, but large and chewy, potentially ruining the smooth texture of a roasted slice of butternut or kabocha squash. So what's best practice when it comes to summer squash — like zucchini?
You might be tempted to scoop out the zucchini's core and do away with the seeds. Our take? This step is largely unnecessary, due to the fact that a typical zucchini is harvested when it's small and relatively young. As Tasting Table's Juniper Finch shared with her 10 tips for roasting zucchini, the squash's seeds are generally tiny, tender, and unnoticeable.
Keeping the core intact, however, means your zucchini will have some extra moisture, and nobody likes a waterlogged roasted squash. Salt your zucchini slices and set them on a paper towel to absorb excess water. Then, roast them at a high temp like 425 degrees Fahrenheit for around a half-hour to achieve a smoky, charred zucchini — seeds and all.
What sets mature zucchini apart
Much like those of a tomato or kiwi, zucchini seeds are pretty negligible. There is one significant exception: mature zucchini. These summer squash are harvested later, meaning they're considerably larger, potentially stretching several feet long.
These freakishly hefty zucchini, which you might encounter at a local farmer's market, contain meatier, tougher seeds that are much harder to ignore when you're preparing to throw your squash into the oven. Unlike their younger, more demure zucchini siblings, mature zucchini's fibrous seeds can add an unpleasant texture to your roasted squash. In other words, scoop out the core and remove the seeds.
But that doesn't mean you have to throw these guys away. Spread your large, rinsed zucchini seeds onto a baking sheet with oil and salt, and roast the seeds at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 20 minutes, the way you would with pumpkin seeds. An added plus: Squash seeds generally contain fiber — meaning you'll not only get a nice crunch from your roasted zucchini seeds, but a potential healthy boost as well.
Keeping the seeds also adds some sustainability to your cooking routine. Considering the USDA estimates that Americans waste between 30 and 40% of their food supply, using all parts of your fresh produce can help you get the most out of your grocery haul and feel pretty great about yourself while doing it.