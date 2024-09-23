Chick-Fil-A Is Now Offering Pimento Cheese As A Side. Here Are The Tastiest Ways To Use It

Chick-fil-A is well known for the devotion it inspires among fans. And, when something hits as hard as its new pimento cheese, everyone notices. The chicken chain has kept its place atop the fast food customer satisfaction scores for years by keeping it simple, with its classic pickle-topped Southern fried chicken sandwiches, nuggets, and waffle fries being the big focus of the menu with minimal accouterments. So, when Chick-fil-A announced its first new sandwich in nearly a decade last year, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, it was big news.

The pimento, honey, and pickled jalapeños chicken sandwich wasn't just a hit with customers, but it actually inspired experimentation in ordering with customers swapping out the original chicken patty for the spicy version. In response, when Chick-fil-A welcomed the sandwich back to its menu in August, it also debuted a new Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich that featured the spicy patty. Now, just a month after the sandwich's return, Chick-fil-A is taking another cue from its fans and adding pimento cheese as a stand-alone side.

Chick-fil-A has confirmed that customers are now able to order its pimento cheese as part of individual or catering orders — but only for a limited time. "Chick-fil-A fans made it a thing, so they made it a side," the company shared. And the chain has all kinds of recommendations for how to use it, including as a dip for nuggets and fries.