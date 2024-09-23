Chick-Fil-A Is Now Offering Pimento Cheese As A Side. Here Are The Tastiest Ways To Use It
Chick-fil-A is well known for the devotion it inspires among fans. And, when something hits as hard as its new pimento cheese, everyone notices. The chicken chain has kept its place atop the fast food customer satisfaction scores for years by keeping it simple, with its classic pickle-topped Southern fried chicken sandwiches, nuggets, and waffle fries being the big focus of the menu with minimal accouterments. So, when Chick-fil-A announced its first new sandwich in nearly a decade last year, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, it was big news.
The pimento, honey, and pickled jalapeños chicken sandwich wasn't just a hit with customers, but it actually inspired experimentation in ordering with customers swapping out the original chicken patty for the spicy version. In response, when Chick-fil-A welcomed the sandwich back to its menu in August, it also debuted a new Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich that featured the spicy patty. Now, just a month after the sandwich's return, Chick-fil-A is taking another cue from its fans and adding pimento cheese as a stand-alone side.
Chick-fil-A has confirmed that customers are now able to order its pimento cheese as part of individual or catering orders — but only for a limited time. "Chick-fil-A fans made it a thing, so they made it a side," the company shared. And the chain has all kinds of recommendations for how to use it, including as a dip for nuggets and fries.
Chick-fil-A's new pimento cheese side can go on sandwiches or be brought home for a snack
While Chick-fil-A's pimento cheese recipe, like its chicken, will remain a secret, pimento cheese's classic combo of cheddar and mayo with hot and spicy ingredients makes it a powerhouse of cheesy, tangy flavor that can upgrade so many things. The chain recommends trying it on different sandwiches, and the most intriguing dip combination it suggests is pairing the pimento cheese with a bag of its crispy waffle potato chips. You can also try out two classic combos at once, mixing the cheese with both a biscuit and chicken, by spreading the pimento on a Chick-fil-A breakfast chicken biscuit. The pimento cheese side will be priced at $3.99 for individual orders and $6.50 for the larger catering size, and available both in-store and through online orders.
You don't have to stick to Chick-fil-A's menu options either, and if you take it home there are lots of creative ways to use pimento cheese. You can use your own favorite chips or crackers with the pimento, but why settle for that when pimento cheese nachos could be in your future? Just get your experimenting in now, as there is never any telling how long these special promotions will last. And knowing how long Chick-fil-A goes between promotions, it could be a while before you see its pimento cheese again.