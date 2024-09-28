How To Turn Summer Corn Into A Fall Dish With A Splash Of Bourbon
Is there a vegetable that epitomizes summer more than corn? When the days are warm, there's nothing better than corn salads abundant with juicy kernels, or grilled corn with fresh flavors of lime and herbs. Even the sunny yellow color of corn just screams summer.
But even though we consider corn a summer vegetable, the growing season in the U.S. can extend through to September and even October. So in autumn, there's no need to end your love affair with corn, you just need to rethink the flavors.
Rather than relishing the corn's freshness and juiciness, you want to think about amplifying its natural sweetness and adding those warmer fall flavors. And this is where bourbon comes in. Adding any alcohol to a dish will help to enhance the flavors, but bourbon has a recognizable sweetness (which actually comes from corn) that is exactly what we're after here. It's also known for tasting notes like vanilla, smoke, and baking spices that sum up autumn in a nutshell.
How to add depth to your corn dishes with bourbon
For a simple dish that will illustrate what a difference a splash of bourbon can make, try sautéing with fresh corn. By gently cooking the corn, butter, a tablespoon of bourbon, and salt and pepper, you have a side dish perfect for a roast chicken or grilled fish. For extra flavor you can also add crispy bacon or spring onions.
If you still have the barbecue out as fall rolls around, try grilling your corn or corn ribs with a bourbon-infused butter. Double up on the sweetness by adding maple syrup or honey and serve alongside crispy pork chops.
Has the time passed for fresh corn? Don't overlook adding bourbon to elevate tinned corn either. In fact, some of the best fall dishes are made from the tinned stuff. A slow cooked crockpot of creamed corn will welcome the depth of a splash of bourbon. The warmth from adding bourbon is a perfect match for all your baked corn dishes, like sweet corn pudding or a moist corn casserole.