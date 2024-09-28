How To Turn Summer Corn Into A Fall Dish With A Splash Of Bourbon

Is there a vegetable that epitomizes summer more than corn? When the days are warm, there's nothing better than corn salads abundant with juicy kernels, or grilled corn with fresh flavors of lime and herbs. Even the sunny yellow color of corn just screams summer.

But even though we consider corn a summer vegetable, the growing season in the U.S. can extend through to September and even October. So in autumn, there's no need to end your love affair with corn, you just need to rethink the flavors.

Rather than relishing the corn's freshness and juiciness, you want to think about amplifying its natural sweetness and adding those warmer fall flavors. And this is where bourbon comes in. Adding any alcohol to a dish will help to enhance the flavors, but bourbon has a recognizable sweetness (which actually comes from corn) that is exactly what we're after here. It's also known for tasting notes like vanilla, smoke, and baking spices that sum up autumn in a nutshell.