"The Strange And Unusual" Beetlejuice Cocktail Recipe
The long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 classic "Beetlejuice" is finally in theaters, and fans are buzzing with excitement. "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" brings back the mischievous bio-exorcist for more afterlife antics, generational clashes, and a hefty dose of impressive special effects. To celebrate this ghostly return, we've concocted a spooky, Beetlejuice-inspired cocktail that captures the general essence and color palette of the film.
"The Strange And Unusual" Beetlejuice Cocktail is just the right blend of eerie and delicious. It's a sweet and creamy drink with a special toasted sesame note that transports you straight into the world of the deceased. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this drink isn't just about the taste — it's about the whole experience. As you sip on this black and green frosty cocktail, you might feel like you're opening a portal to the Neitherworld, or at least momentarily forgetting about the mundane world around you.
Whether you're a longtime fan, someone new to the Beetlejuice universe, or just looking for a sugary drink to mix for Halloween, this cocktail will get you in the spirit for some supernatural hijinks. So, dress the part and get ready for a touch of black, green, and frightening.
Gather the ingredients for this Beetlejuice cocktail
You need a few specialty ingredients for this strange and unusual cocktail, but of course, you'd expect that to be the case from a drink meant to help you open a portal to the underworld. To make this drink, you will need black sesame ice cream, vodka, vanilla extract, coffee liqueur, heavy cream, green crème de menthe, crushed Oreo cookies, and gummy worms.
Step 1: Blend the cocktail
In a blender, combine the black sesame ice cream, vodka, vanilla extract, coffee liqueur, and heavy cream. Blend until smooth.
Step 2: Pour into a glass
Pour the mixture into a martini or wine glass.
Step 3: Cool the crème de menthe
Pour the crème de menthe into a shaker filled with ice and stir with a spoon to chill.
Step 4: Add the crème de menthe to the cocktail
Cover with a strainer and pour the crème de menthe into the glass.
Step 5: Wait
Wait for 5 minutes, until the crème de menthe pools at the bottom of the glass and creates a green layer.
Step 6: Sprinkle on Oreos
Sprinkle the crushed Oreo cookies on top to resemble dirt.
Step 7: Garnish with gummy worms
Partially submerge the gummy worms in the drink and hang them over the rim of the glass.
Step 8: Serve the Beetlejuice cocktail
Serve immediately with a spoon, stirring everything before drinking.
What can you use as a replacement for crème de menthe?
If you don't have crème de menthe for the "Strange And Unusual" Beetlejuice cocktail, worry not, for you may still find a loophole that enables you to move on like Adam and Barbara. If you're a fan of minty and sweet, then peppermint schnapps is a popular substitute that provides a similar minty flavor. Some versions will also have a green color. Green apple liqueur or midori melon liqueur will give the drink a fruity twist while maintaining the green color. When using these substitutes, adjust the quantity to taste, as some may be stronger or sweeter than crème de menthe.
For a non-alcoholic option, you could use green mint syrup or a combination of green food coloring and peppermint extract. Though the alternatives may slightly alter the taste and appearance of the cocktail, you'll still end up with a visually striking and flavorful drink that keeps with the Beetlejuice theme.
How can you make this Beetlejuice cocktail more black?
If you'd like to make the Beetlejuice cocktail blacker, you have a few options. Activated charcoal offers intense color without affecting taste, but use it sparingly and away from any meds due to potential health implications. Food-grade black food coloring is straightforward and tasteless but may require larger quantities for a deep black hue. And, it's far from a natural ingredient.
If you'd like to keep the drink a bit more free from additives, naturally black alternatives include black sesame paste or powder, which may be harder to source but would complement the existing ice cream while amping up the nuttiness. Black cocoa powder can provide rich color and subtle chocolate notes. Finally, you could also use commercial black vodka, or make your own by infusing regular vodka with ingredients like peppercorns or blackberries before use. Remember to taste the mixture as you go, as these adaptations may change the viscosity and flavor of the cocktail.