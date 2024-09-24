The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Pan Frying Chicken

Whether you're craving crispy chicken cutlets to serve in a saucy Italian sub, or whipping up some Southern-style buttermilk drumsticks to plate with a side of collard greens, knowing how to get the best fried chicken for your buck is an essential skill in the kitchen. Sure, a deep-fryer is a nifty tool to help with that, but if you don't have one on hand, pan frying your chicken is the next best thing.

As any chicken connoisseur knows, the best fried bird is crunchy on the outside and moist on the inside, and you can easily achieve this on your stovetop by cranking up the heat. However, there is one key mistake to avoid when it comes to this method, and that's trying to fry too much meat at a time. As chef Art Smith of Chicago eatery Reunion told Tasting Table, "The biggest challenge [with pan frying] is overcrowding the pan, which drops the temperature and makes your chicken greasy." This occurs because the cooler oil will start to get absorbed into the breading instead of cooking it. Not ideal if you're going for that golden, crunchy crust.

While it may be tempting to get all your chicken in at the same time, especially if you're cooking for a crowd, take it from a pro: It's best to take your time and break your frying into batches, lest you risk a bite of chicken that's more oily than juicy.