The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Pan Frying Chicken
Whether you're craving crispy chicken cutlets to serve in a saucy Italian sub, or whipping up some Southern-style buttermilk drumsticks to plate with a side of collard greens, knowing how to get the best fried chicken for your buck is an essential skill in the kitchen. Sure, a deep-fryer is a nifty tool to help with that, but if you don't have one on hand, pan frying your chicken is the next best thing.
As any chicken connoisseur knows, the best fried bird is crunchy on the outside and moist on the inside, and you can easily achieve this on your stovetop by cranking up the heat. However, there is one key mistake to avoid when it comes to this method, and that's trying to fry too much meat at a time. As chef Art Smith of Chicago eatery Reunion told Tasting Table, "The biggest challenge [with pan frying] is overcrowding the pan, which drops the temperature and makes your chicken greasy." This occurs because the cooler oil will start to get absorbed into the breading instead of cooking it. Not ideal if you're going for that golden, crunchy crust.
While it may be tempting to get all your chicken in at the same time, especially if you're cooking for a crowd, take it from a pro: It's best to take your time and break your frying into batches, lest you risk a bite of chicken that's more oily than juicy.
Other tips and tricks for the best-ever pan-fried chicken
Now you know that overcrowding the pan can lead to cooler oil and a soggy result, but that's not the only mistake to avoid when cooking fried chicken. On a related note, you'll want to opt for an oil with a high smoke point, such as canola oil, peanut oil, or vegetable oil, to ensure that it'll get hot enough for frying in the first place. Chef Art Smith recommends keeping "the oil at 280 degrees Fahrenheit for a slow fry, and always [using] a thermometer to ensure it hits 165 degrees Fahrenheit inside." And remember to stick with oil over butter, since butter won't give your pan-fried chicken that crispy crust you're after.
Other things to keep in mind for the best pan-fried chicken? Bring the meat to room temperature before you start prepping, and make sure to thoroughly pat it down to remove any excess moisture on the skin. The former will guarantee a more evenly cooked interior, while the latter helps to achieve a crispier exterior.
Furthermore, you should never head straight for the dredge when preparing fried chicken. Always brine your poultry beforehand if you want it to be moist and flavorful, and use a buttermilk bath to tenderize the meat even further. If you want to give it some extra kick, you can try basting the chicken in mustard before breading it.