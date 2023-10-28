The Reason Butter Won't Give Your Pan-Fried Chicken Crispy Skin

So if you want to achieve crispy chicken skin, you'll need to pan-fry it in oil. Go for options with high smoke points, such as canola, sunflower, and peanut oil, but stay away from olive oil for this dish, as its lower smoke point generally means you won't want to use it for frying. But as we previously learned, moisture is the enemy of crunchy skin, so make sure to thoroughly pat your poultry dry (getting the liquid out of all the nooks and crannies) with paper towels before it goes on the stove. If you have the time, you can also keep it uncovered in the fridge overnight, which lets the cold air suck a little more moisture from your bird.

And if you really want to go the extra mile, sprinkle some baking powder on your chicken. This additional step helps the proteins on the skin to disintegrate, so you end up with a better crunch. If you choose to refrigerate your uncovered poultry the night before, apply your baking powder right before you chill it. But when you do go to pan-fry it, heat the oil — or ghee if you have to have some buttery flavor— in your skillet before adding in the chicken, so it will instantly start crisping up when you cook it.