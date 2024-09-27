Don't Toss That Leftover Grilled Cheese! Turn It Into A Comforting Strata
Grilled cheese is so classic it's practically a cliche. Whether you want a meal on the fly, need to feed hungry masses of children, or just adore the age-old interplay between cheese and bread, it comes in handy in contexts across the board. The next day, however, things may start to look a little bleak with leftovers in limbo. Instead of tossing out your leftover grilled cheese, try turning it into a comforting strata for a strata-spheric upgrade.
Strata is an American breakfast and brunch comfort dish akin to the casserole and often utilizes stale bread as a major component, as well as employing cheese, eggs, vegetables, and various meats. Recipes generally call for croutons, sliced bread, or ripped pieces of loaves, but leftover grilled cheese is perfect for strata because it brings stale bread and cheese that you already know you like to the arena. This strata hack also happens to be quite easy: Cut up the grilled cheese sandwiches into smaller pieces, halves, or fourths, and incorporate them into your favorite strata recipe in place of standard bread.
Ways to upgrade grilled cheese strata
Giving your leftover grilled cheese a second act is easy enough, but first, you've got to have a handle on the strata of it all. This ham and cheese strata recipe is a good starting point: Line a cooking-spray-coated baking dish with your leftover slices and layer upon goodness like a mustard and onion spice mix, ham, and a cornflake crust. You can also take inspiration from this brunch-ready strata, which incorporates sausage, shallots, and Dijon mustard. Vegetarian diners can consider omitting meat altogether or swapping in items like lentils, sweet potatoes, or black beans.
Getting the grilled cheese right in the first place is another crucial step. This classic grilled cheese recipe uses cheddar, Gruyere, and chives to achieve the perfect richness that's sure to translate to next-day deliciousness. French and Italian breads tend to work well in strata recipes, so consider using this baguette grilled cheese tip to set yourself up for leftover success.