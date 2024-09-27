Don't Toss That Leftover Grilled Cheese! Turn It Into A Comforting Strata

Grilled cheese is so classic it's practically a cliche. Whether you want a meal on the fly, need to feed hungry masses of children, or just adore the age-old interplay between cheese and bread, it comes in handy in contexts across the board. The next day, however, things may start to look a little bleak with leftovers in limbo. Instead of tossing out your leftover grilled cheese, try turning it into a comforting strata for a strata-spheric upgrade.

Strata is an American breakfast and brunch comfort dish akin to the casserole and often utilizes stale bread as a major component, as well as employing cheese, eggs, vegetables, and various meats. Recipes generally call for croutons, sliced bread, or ripped pieces of loaves, but leftover grilled cheese is perfect for strata because it brings stale bread and cheese that you already know you like to the arena. This strata hack also happens to be quite easy: Cut up the grilled cheese sandwiches into smaller pieces, halves, or fourths, and incorporate them into your favorite strata recipe in place of standard bread.