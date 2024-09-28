Turn Basic Egg Cups Into A Decadent Snack With Prosciutto
Egg bites and cups are all the rage these days, partly because it's an easy way to put a spin on boring eggs and ingredients like cheese or peppers for breakfast. You might order them at your local coffee shop, but egg cups are rather easy to make at home. Even if you use muffin liners to bake egg bites, there's a secret ingredient that will elevate the breakfast or snack with flavor and texture. It's all about the prosciutto, so forget about the bacon and sausage.
The prosciutto you might reserve for a charcuterie board works in egg cups for a couple of reasons. First, if you make them in a muffin pan, it's easy to line each one with the prosciutto so it acts as an edible cup for an aesthetically pleasing meal. The prosciutto will crisp in the oven, offering a nice textural contrast with the soft eggs inside. Plus, the cured meat will offer savory and salty flavors to each bite. It's worth grabbing a pack at the grocery store, but it's also a surefire way to use any leftover prosciutto from last night's charcuterie.
A muffin pan is all it takes to add prosciutto to your next batch of egg cups
When creating a filling to pour into the prosciutto cups, start with your preferred egg cup recipe; keep it simple and whisk eggs with milk and cheese, or crack eggs directly into the cups for a runny yolk. Any leftover vegetables from this week's meals like broccoli, bell peppers, and spinach are a good way to add flavor, texture, and nutrients and prevent food waste. If you need more inspiration, consider our egg white breakfast cups and cheesy sous vide egg bites recipes, and adapt with the prosciutto and muffin pan.
When your egg mixture is ready to go, all that's left is to grab the prosciutto and a muffin pan. Use your air fryer set at 375 degrees Fahrenheit or your oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Line each part of the muffin pan with one slice of prosciutto, folding it so that it covers the inside. The meat will have its own fat, so there's no need to spray the pan first. Next, add the eggs and season with salt and black pepper if needed. Depending on which appliance you use and how you prefer the eggs to be cooked, the prosciutto egg cups should be ready in 10 minutes to 20 minutes. And if you have leftovers of the cured meat, there are several ways to serve prosciutto, including on a flatbread or pizza.