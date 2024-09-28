Turn Basic Egg Cups Into A Decadent Snack With Prosciutto

Egg bites and cups are all the rage these days, partly because it's an easy way to put a spin on boring eggs and ingredients like cheese or peppers for breakfast. You might order them at your local coffee shop, but egg cups are rather easy to make at home. Even if you use muffin liners to bake egg bites, there's a secret ingredient that will elevate the breakfast or snack with flavor and texture. It's all about the prosciutto, so forget about the bacon and sausage.

The prosciutto you might reserve for a charcuterie board works in egg cups for a couple of reasons. First, if you make them in a muffin pan, it's easy to line each one with the prosciutto so it acts as an edible cup for an aesthetically pleasing meal. The prosciutto will crisp in the oven, offering a nice textural contrast with the soft eggs inside. Plus, the cured meat will offer savory and salty flavors to each bite. It's worth grabbing a pack at the grocery store, but it's also a surefire way to use any leftover prosciutto from last night's charcuterie.