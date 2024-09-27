The US City With The Largest Oktoberfest

The first Oktoberfest was a horse race held in Munich in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of the German Crown Prince Ludwig. By 1850, it took the shape of the festival we know today. Around that time, immigrants from Germany began flooding into the United States, many of whom settled in a region known as the German Belt in the upper Midwest, spanning from Massachusetts to Minnesota. In 1861, the first American Oktoberfest was held in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and in 1976, the Bavarian festival sprung up in Cincinnati, where it would quickly become the largest in the United States and one of the largest in the world outside of Munich itself.

For one long weekend in late September each year, a mile-long section of Cincinnati along the banks of the Ohio River known as Sawyer's Point and Yeatman's Cove transforms for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to celebrate the city's German heritage. Festivities include the gemütlichkeit games, aka goodwill games, featuring a pretzel toss and beer stein race, the annual "Running of the Wieners," a hilarious spectacle of wiener dogs dressed as wieners running through the streets, and the world's largest chicken dance.

And of course, there are dozens of vendors serving up German (and German-inspired) food, like goetta, a Cincinnati specialty made from steel-cut oats and ground meat, and lots and lots of beer. After all, in addition to being a major hub in the German Belt, Cincinnati is one of the best cities in America for beer lovers. But to see how deep Cincinnati's German legacy really goes, you'll have to head a mile or so up the road ... and up to four stories underground.