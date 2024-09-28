TikTok's Edible Amputated Hands Give Charcuterie A Chilling Halloween Twist

Halloween is one of the most anticipated holidays of the year for kids and adults. Kids may be looking forward to amassing mountains of candy, but adult Halloween parties warrant a more creative snack spread. TikTok's edible amputated hands are the chilling centerpiece that'll freak out your guests and then quickly turn them into enthusiastic cannibals.

In a viral video, TikTok foodie Genevieve LaMonaca shows how to make this amputated arm charcuterie board with prosciutto skin wrapped around flesh made from assorted cheeses. The velvety texture and marble of the prosciutto makes for the perfect edible skin. Chef LaMonaca traces her arm and hand with a pencil, creating an outline to fill with the various edible anatomical components.

For the arm, she uses a prosciutto wrapped mozzarella roll, and the fingers are simple prosciutto wrapped paninos. She assembles the edible arm and fingers over the parchment paper outline, creating a wrist and top of the palm with an herb and spice infused cream cheese. Once the cream cheese has been smoothed and molded to seamlessly connect the arm and fingers, thin slices of prosciutto are placed over the exposed cream cheese flesh. For the finishing touch, LaMonaca places triangles of sliced red onion over each finger tip for the nails.

The arm and fingers were premade in the video, but you can make the fingers by wrapping prosciutto around string cheese. Use the technique in these cream cheese and prosciutto pinwheels to roll the fresh mozzarella and prosciutto arm.