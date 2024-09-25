The Frozen Mac And Cheese Brand You Should Leave Out Of Your Cart

It's hard to come up with any meal tastier and more comforting than good old-fashioned, simple macaroni and cheese. You can't go wrong with starchy, carby noodles and ooey, gooey, buttery cheese. While there are plenty of great recipes for decadent mac-and-cheese dishes, sometimes, you need that delicious dish in a hurry, and that's where store-bought frozen brands come in. A frozen macaroni and cheese could be your dinnertime hero — but, it could also ruin everyone's meal if it's subpar. That's why Tasting Table ranked 13 frozen macaroni and cheese brands. We wanted to find the best of the best, the purchases you can rely on for instant mac-and-cheese goodness, but we also wanted to save you from the worst. We can now confirm we've found that "worst," and it's Lean Cuisine.

We appreciate that Lean Cuisine aims to take a healthier approach with its mac and cheese. Its offering has 280 calories and no added sugar, and does provide some protein and calcium. But that's where the benefits end. Both the flavor and the texture are lacking in Lean Cuisine. The noodles somehow come out both rubbery and mushy — if they don't just fall apart, you'll get too much bendy chew in each bite. Then there's the flavor. You'd expect some sharpness from the Vermont White Cheddar variety, some tang, and some nuttiness balancing buttery richness – but this thin cheese sauce is just bland. Plus, there's not a hint of seasoning.