Give Mochi A Fruity Upgrade With Cotton Candy Grapes

Bites of cool, sweet mochi don't need to be limited to the pre-made packages you pick up from the store. Whether you prefer your treats flavored with pieces of strawberries or crave the taste of sweetened red bean paste wrapped in a gummy mango-flavored shell, making your own mochi recipes at home puts the taste of afternoon treats and after-dinner sweets in your own hands.

Though grape may not be the first fruit that comes to mind when you think of these delightful treats, concealing a grape in the center of sweet white bean paste turns the recipe into a treasure hunt of deliciousness. For an even brighter juicy pop of flavor, reach for cotton candy grapes to stash in the center of your mochi creations. Cotton candy grapes deliver a similar sweetness to regular grapes, without any hidden flavorings, additives, or the colored sugar needed to make actual cotton candy. The result is a mochi recipe that packs even more chewy sweetness into each bite.