The Southern Seasoning You Need For Crave-Worthy Mac And Cheese

A huge dish of mac and cheese is a sight to behold. The versatility and comforting goodness in each spoon or forkful of mac and cheese allows everyone a seat at the table to enjoy. Whether dairy-free, gluten-free, filled with savory vegetables, or topped with a hearty helping of barbecue pulled pork, there's a decadent mac and cheese recipe that will easily satisfy even the most discerning of palates. To get the most crave-worthy mac and cheese, try adding a generous shake of Creole seasoning for a Southern flair that will have guests coming back for seconds, thirds, and more.

If you find yourself asking "What's really in Creole seasoning?" you'll be pleased to know that this staple spice blend of the South contains a mix of delicious ingredients that will complement your favorite mac and cheese recipe exquisitely. A typical Creole seasoning blend contains paprika, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, dried oregano, and dried thyme. Some variations will also include dried basil and white pepper. This set of spices is truly one of the best additions to mac and cheese for its balance of heat and savory flavor. Depending on how you prefer to prepare your mac and cheese, there are a lot of options to include Creole seasoning in your cooking for an unforgettable mac and cheese.