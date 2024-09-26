The Southern Seasoning You Need For Crave-Worthy Mac And Cheese
A huge dish of mac and cheese is a sight to behold. The versatility and comforting goodness in each spoon or forkful of mac and cheese allows everyone a seat at the table to enjoy. Whether dairy-free, gluten-free, filled with savory vegetables, or topped with a hearty helping of barbecue pulled pork, there's a decadent mac and cheese recipe that will easily satisfy even the most discerning of palates. To get the most crave-worthy mac and cheese, try adding a generous shake of Creole seasoning for a Southern flair that will have guests coming back for seconds, thirds, and more.
If you find yourself asking "What's really in Creole seasoning?" you'll be pleased to know that this staple spice blend of the South contains a mix of delicious ingredients that will complement your favorite mac and cheese recipe exquisitely. A typical Creole seasoning blend contains paprika, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, dried oregano, and dried thyme. Some variations will also include dried basil and white pepper. This set of spices is truly one of the best additions to mac and cheese for its balance of heat and savory flavor. Depending on how you prefer to prepare your mac and cheese, there are a lot of options to include Creole seasoning in your cooking for an unforgettable mac and cheese.
How to add Creole seasoning to your mac and cheese
How you prepare your mac and cheese will inform how you add your Creole seasoning. For example, if you want to start with a lighter touch, try adding a shake of Creole seasoning to the seasoned crushed-up cracker mixture in our simple mac and cheese (with crunchy topping) recipe for just a hint of spice that will be baked on top of your mac and cheese. In a slow cooker mac and cheese recipe, you would add the Creole seasoning into the mix along with the rest of your ingredients and cook everything low and slow. For this, you can use between ½ teaspoon to 1 full tablespoon of Creole seasoning, depending on your level of spice tolerance.
Choosing the right cheese to temper and complement the spiciness is also important. Try an extra sharp or smokehouse cheddar for a bold flavor that will play well with the Creole seasoning. A little smoked gouda and a mix of mild mozzarella will also help to temper the heat. You can include other accompaniments to amplify the Southern flavors of your Creole mac and cheese as well such as cut up andouille sausage or spiced ground beef inspired by your favorite dirty rice recipe. Any way you choose to spice things up, your mac and cheese will be the talk of the table!