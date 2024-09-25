Tony Bennett's Favorite Wine Was An Italian Pink Classic

Tony Bennett traveled the world performing for audiences during his epic and lengthy career, yet despite all of that fame (and mileage), he never really ventured too far from his roots. The son of Italian immigrants — born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in Astoria, Queens — frequently returned to the blue-collar neighborhood where he grew up. One of his motivations was to seek out his favorite pasta dish, rigatoni al fileto di pomodoro at Sac's Place. While known to order the meal with red wine on occasion, the late crooner had a different favorite varietal: Italian rosé.

It's unclear what label Bennett preferred, but during a 2014 interview for U.K. online magazine Boisdale Life, the singer requested rosé at a restaurant in London's Dorchester Hotel. The singer actually referred to it as "that pink drink." But he apparently ordered it with enough frequency at the property that the server knew exactly what to bring without any follow-up questions.

It appears Bennett's fondness for rosé dates back to at least the mid-'90s, when he designed a bottle of a sparkling version for Korbel's Artist Series. While best known for his collection of jazz and traditional pop recordings, Bennett was a painter — a medium he was passionate about since he was a child. His Korbel brut rosé label is a rendition of the California winemaker's facility surrounded by a flurry of what could be both snowflakes and wine bubbles.