Tony Bennett's Favorite Pasta Dish Was A Classic At Sac's Place In Queens

Crooner Tony Bennett was arguably one of the biggest stars of his time. His ability to imbue standards with soul and energy and his golden voice made him a hit with audiences around the world. But at heart, he was a humble man from a blue-collar background who never lost sight of his roots. Born Anthony Benedetto in Queens, New York, Bennett was the son of an Italian immigrant father who grew up within the city's large Italian diaspora.

A culture and community known for significant contributions to gastronomy, it then should come as little surprise that Bennett harbored a passion for Italian cuisine. And his favorite Italian dish could be found not far from his childhood home. Sac's Place in Astoria, Queens, is a classic Italian American "red sauce" joint — the kind of place that serves up the food created by Italians who immigrated to America in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. And Bennett's favorite order was Italian through-and-through.

Rigatoni Al Fileto di Pomodoro is a deceptively simple dish that bursts with flavor, combining fresh pasta, tomato sauce, herbs, and olive oil. Sac's Place owner, Domenico Sacramone, told Forbes that Bennett's fondness for the dish likely stems from his roots. "It is what he always ordered," said Sacramone. "He had simple tastes and this dish only has a few ingredients – our fresh pasta, olive oil, crushed tomatoes, and basil. I think it reminded him of the kind of food he also grew up eating."