How To Combine Grilled Cheese And Baked Potatoes For A Fully Loaded Sandwich

Fusion cuisine entails combining comfort foods from different culinary cultures, like butter chicken pizza or Anthony Bourdain's favorite Korean American fried chicken. But fusion cuisine can also blend regional dishes within the same culinary culture; New York pizzerias often feature penne a la vodka as a pizza topping, while drool-worthy burgers come stuffed with macaroni and cheese or smothered in chili. Yet another national comfort food fusion to try is a loaded baked potato grilled cheese sandwich.

Cheese, butter, and other creamy dairy products melt decadently into both dishes on their own, making for a seamless combination. To make a loaded baked potato grilled cheese, you'll deconstruct a baked potato, stacking or otherwise mixing its main ingredients in with those of a grilled cheese. The pulp of a baked potato won't make for a very cohesive sandwich filling, so it's best to use thinly sliced potato rings fried or roasted. You can fry or roast them in the same pan or oven as the bacon. You can make a creamy aromatic condiment by blending sour cream with chopped chives.

To assemble the sandwich, start by slathering butter or mayonnaise on one side of the sandwich bread slices. Place the bottom slice butter-side down and start stacking your ingredients, beginning with shredded cheddar cheese. You can then layer the chive-sour cream mixture, a potato ring, strips of crispy bacon, more sour cream, and a final layer of shredded cheddar before. topping it with the other slice of bread and frying in a skillet.