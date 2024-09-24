Your Microwave Is Key To Delicious Fried Garlic In No Time
The perfect topping to sprinkle over fried rice, scrambled eggs, or grilled steak, punchy fried garlic adds fragrance, texture, and flavor. What more could we ask for? While it can be fried or baked to crispy perfection, one of the most effective methods for making fried garlic happens to be the most effortless: Using a microwave.
Only a few ingredients are required: Minced or sliced fresh garlic, a light sprinkling of salt, and enough neutral oil to cover the garlic completely in a microwave-safe dish. Pop the ingredients in the microwave and heat the mixture in short increments — about 20 or 30 seconds at a time. The process should take up to four minutes at the most.
While this method is low-effort, it's crucial to keep checking the garlic as it cooks. The key is to land on the wonderful crunch of fried garlic without burning it. Because seriously, nothing is more disappointing than the odor of burnt garlic.
Infused oil makes for an added bonus
Once your garlic hits a brittle texture and deep golden color — no longer white but not yet deep brown — let it cool and strain it. But don't throw away the oil. Other than the fact that it's ridiculously easy, there's another benefit to cooking fried garlic in the microwave: Garlic-infused oil.
As your fried garlic emerges from the microwave, you'll be left with a flavored and scented oil that is basically liquid gold. Use your garlic oil as a cooking vessel for grilled chicken or shrimp, drizzle some into your next hot bowl of soup, or fry some croutons in it.
Now that you've mastered the craft of microwave-friendly fried garlic, it's always a good time to experiment further. Add some dried chile flakes before heating the mixture to infuse both the garlic and oil with a touch of heat, a la chili crisp. Mix your finished fried garlic with raw or toasted sesame seeds for added nuttiness. Spritz some lime onto the finished product for a touch of brightness. Oh, and remember to thank your microwave.