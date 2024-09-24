Your Microwave Is Key To Delicious Fried Garlic In No Time

The perfect topping to sprinkle over fried rice, scrambled eggs, or grilled steak, punchy fried garlic adds fragrance, texture, and flavor. What more could we ask for? While it can be fried or baked to crispy perfection, one of the most effective methods for making fried garlic happens to be the most effortless: Using a microwave.

Only a few ingredients are required: Minced or sliced fresh garlic, a light sprinkling of salt, and enough neutral oil to cover the garlic completely in a microwave-safe dish. Pop the ingredients in the microwave and heat the mixture in short increments — about 20 or 30 seconds at a time. The process should take up to four minutes at the most.

While this method is low-effort, it's crucial to keep checking the garlic as it cooks. The key is to land on the wonderful crunch of fried garlic without burning it. Because seriously, nothing is more disappointing than the odor of burnt garlic.