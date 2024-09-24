The Pork Shortcut For Cuban Sandwiches With Extra Flavor In Less Time

The curse of loving Cuban sandwiches is that no matter how skilled you are, they can be a huge hassle to make at home. The mix of roast pork, ham, pickles, cheese, and mustard is one of the peaks of the sandwich art, marrying sweet, savory, tangy, crispy, and melty in perfect parcels of porky goodness. With its pressed form and slim but filling combo of ingredients, it's a classic grab-and-go lunch. But there is one big hang-up if you are looking to recreate your favorite Cuban at home: the roast pork. Made from Cuban-style citrus marinated pork shoulder, cooking the primary component of the Cuban sandwich is very time-consuming. That's no problem for professional shops cranking out hundreds of sandwiches a day, but lunch at home isn't meant to be an hours-long affair. So Tasting Table reached out to an expert, Michelle Wallace, the owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., to ask her for possible shortcuts to satisfying Cuban sandwiches.

Wallace told us there is a quick and easy option to get you Cuban sandwiches that still work, saying, "I would suggest marinating boneless pork chops in the mojo marinade then grilling or pan searing the chop." While it won't have the rich fat of pork shoulder and may not be perfectly authentic, it takes no time at all and Wallace says, "You are left with a quick and flavorful pork option to build your Cuban sandwich."