The Pork Shortcut For Cuban Sandwiches With Extra Flavor In Less Time
The curse of loving Cuban sandwiches is that no matter how skilled you are, they can be a huge hassle to make at home. The mix of roast pork, ham, pickles, cheese, and mustard is one of the peaks of the sandwich art, marrying sweet, savory, tangy, crispy, and melty in perfect parcels of porky goodness. With its pressed form and slim but filling combo of ingredients, it's a classic grab-and-go lunch. But there is one big hang-up if you are looking to recreate your favorite Cuban at home: the roast pork. Made from Cuban-style citrus marinated pork shoulder, cooking the primary component of the Cuban sandwich is very time-consuming. That's no problem for professional shops cranking out hundreds of sandwiches a day, but lunch at home isn't meant to be an hours-long affair. So Tasting Table reached out to an expert, Michelle Wallace, the owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., to ask her for possible shortcuts to satisfying Cuban sandwiches.
Wallace told us there is a quick and easy option to get you Cuban sandwiches that still work, saying, "I would suggest marinating boneless pork chops in the mojo marinade then grilling or pan searing the chop." While it won't have the rich fat of pork shoulder and may not be perfectly authentic, it takes no time at all and Wallace says, "You are left with a quick and flavorful pork option to build your Cuban sandwich."
Marinate pork chops as a fast substitute for pork shoulder in Cuban sandwiches
The Cuban mojo marinade used for pork shoulder is a classic recipe that is easy to transfer to your pork chops. It's a simple mixture combining the tenderizing juice of sour oranges with garlic, oregano, and cumin whisked with olive oil. Sour oranges aren't as readily available in most supermarkets stateside, so if you don't have them you can recreate that puckery-sweet mix by mixing in some fresh lime juice with your orange juice. Ideally, if you have the time, you should marinate your pork chops for an extended time, for multiple hours, and even overnight, but if you are in a rush, even 30 minutes will help boost the flavor of your chops.
Then it's just a simple sear in a pan or on the grill before you can assemble your Cuban sandwich. Wallace says a simple brown sear will add nice elements a Cuban normally lacks, explaining, "The crispy bits that you get from grilling and pan searing will take the sandwich to expert levels." Cook the chops over high heat for three to four minutes, depending on the thickness, and be careful not to overcook them as lean pork has a tendency to dry out and get tough, which will make your sandwich hard to chew. Slice and assemble with the rest of the ingredients in your Cuban sandwich, and enjoy the classic flavors in a fraction of the time.