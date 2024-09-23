How To Make The Perfect Tuna Melt In Your Air Fryer
There's a high chance that you already have an air fryer on your kitchen counter and if not, you're sort of missing out. In fact, there are many uses for this appliance that go beyond cooking meats and veggies with little to no oil. That means you don't have to stop with your air fryer french fries because this kitchen tool can also turn out an outstanding tuna melt in a jiffy.
Apologies to your local diner or sandwich shop, but the air fryer can make a restaurant-quality tuna melt for a handful of reasons. The biggest perk is how it circulates hot heat to turn foods crispy in little time. So, you won't have to warm up a pan on the stovetop or preheat the oven to make the tuna melt. The trendy appliance can also toast the bread and melt the cheese at once — saving more time. In addition, it creates less of a mess, a reason why you should own silicone liners for your air fryer in case some of the cheese oozes off the sandwich.
Tips for turning out a diner-quality tuna melt in an air fryer
You can make any variation of the sandwich in your air fryer, including our tuna melt panini recipe. In reality, you don't even need a recipe if you just want to combine a spruced-up tuna salad and your go-to cheese on bread. Don't overload the cheese, however, or it will waste the cleanliness perk of using an air fryer.
For context, about two slices of cheese, or two ounces of shredded cheese, per sandwich is just enough. And to ensure golden-brown bread, don't forget to spread butter or mayo on the outside or spray the tray with cooking oil. The next important consideration is to use the proper temperature setting and the precise cooking time so the cheese is melted, the bread is toasted, and the tuna salad is still fresh.
Depending on your appliance and recipe, the air fryer should be set between 380 degrees Fahrenheit and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. If you are using thick-cut bread, it's likely best to lean towards the higher end of the temperature range. The tuna melt should be ready in about eight minutes, just don't forget to flip it halfway through so both sides of the sandwich are crispy.