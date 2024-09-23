How To Make The Perfect Tuna Melt In Your Air Fryer

You can make any variation of the sandwich in your air fryer, including our tuna melt panini recipe. In reality, you don't even need a recipe if you just want to combine a spruced-up tuna salad and your go-to cheese on bread. Don't overload the cheese, however, or it will waste the cleanliness perk of using an air fryer.

For context, about two slices of cheese, or two ounces of shredded cheese, per sandwich is just enough. And to ensure golden-brown bread, don't forget to spread butter or mayo on the outside or spray the tray with cooking oil. The next important consideration is to use the proper temperature setting and the precise cooking time so the cheese is melted, the bread is toasted, and the tuna salad is still fresh.

Depending on your appliance and recipe, the air fryer should be set between 380 degrees Fahrenheit and 400 degrees Fahrenheit. If you are using thick-cut bread, it's likely best to lean towards the higher end of the temperature range. The tuna melt should be ready in about eight minutes, just don't forget to flip it halfway through so both sides of the sandwich are crispy.