The Bold Rum Swap You Should Consider For Your Next Spiked Eggnog

Eggnog is a sweet, spiced, velvety treat many of us look forward to enjoying the moment temperatures start to drop. It's tasty and cozy and symbolizes coming together during the holidays. It's also often seen as a pretty firmly rooted classic, its booze source coming from brandy or, perhaps more commonly, rum. But just because this dessert-like drink has been around in America since the 18th century doesn't mean it has to stop evolving. You can keep the creamy eggnog part and change up elements like the alcohol to bring out different flavors. And one of our favorite swaps is using tequila instead of rum.

Portland-based bartender and author Jeffrey Morgenthaler is widely credited for this brilliant eggnog upgrade. Known for inspired swaps and twists that push classic cocktails forward — like his substituting Jägermeister for tequila in a margarita – Morgenthaler ultimately created a new holiday staple with his tequila eggnog as part of a series in which he experimented with other alcohol sources for different flavors, like rye whiskey and vermouth.

In Morgenthaler's recipe, and those developed by others since, añejo or reposado tequila easily and deliciously takes rum's place because of the agave spirit's notes of vanilla, cinnamon, fruit, and other spices. It fits right into eggnog's custardy profile while punching up its spices and brightening the taste with hints of citrus that balance the drink's richness beautifully.