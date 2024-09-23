Stretch Your Steak Au Poivre With A Decadent Pasta Pairing

When you order steak au poivre at a restaurant (perhaps from one of these standout establishments in NYC), you can sit back, relax, and enjoy a rich meal. But after putting in the time at home to whip up this dish from scratch (which can take well over an hour), you may want all your hard work to last for more than one dinner. It's understandable if you want to stretch out your steak au poivre, and there's a tasty way to do so that won't make you feel like you're sacrificing on flavor. All you need to do is morph your meat into a pasta dish.

There are a few good reasons this works: In a classic steak au poivre, the protein is encrusted in peppercorn and doused in a sauce composed of cognac, chicken stock, heavy cream, and shallots. All of those ingredients can also come together to make a tasty pasta sauce somewhat reminiscent of a standard cream sauce, although the significant dose of peppercorn can veer your dish in the direction of a cacio e pepe or an Alfredo as well. And when you add pasta into the mix, you turn your steak into a heartier comfort meal that will last far longer than one night.