The Best Cut Of Chicken For Homemade Sandwiches Is Also The Cheapest

We love making chicken sandwiches, but admittedly, sometimes the chicken can be a little dry or bland. We chatted with chef Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co, and she had a revelation for us — stop using chicken breast to make homemade chicken sandwiches. The best cut of chicken for this dish is also the cheapest: Chicken thigh. The reason is because it's less costly to process bone-in chicken thigh when compared to chicken breasts.

Aside from being the cheaper cut of the two, chicken thighs tend to be juicier and easier to not make mistakes with when cooking. "I am a fan of using chicken thighs for chicken sandwiches," Wallace said. "The dark meat tends to be more forgiving to the cook. It stays moist in most cooking methods." White meat tends to get drier quicker, especially when overcooked, due to its lower fat content than thigh meat. Thigh meat remains more appealing in texture, silkier that is, even when if you happen to overcook it.

Despite being a cheaper and more forgiving cut of chicken to cook, when you try different fast food chicken sandwiches, you'll discover many of them are made with chicken breasts and not thighs. There are exceptions though, including the chicken sandwiches from Nathan's Famous, who uses boneless chicken thigh.