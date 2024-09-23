The Best Toppings For Spicy Vs Sweet Chicken Sandwiches, According To A Chef

Chicken sandwiches have a lot of fans, being versatile and highly customizable to please our palates. They can be spicy or sweet or a combination of spicy and sweet. Chef Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., agrees and has recommendations for us when choosing the best toppings for our chicken sandwiches, whether you prefer spicy, sweet, or both.

If you're a fan of spicy chicken sandwiches, Wallace recommended adding a popular Chinese condiment: XO sauce. We can't help but agree. After all, XO sauce is a masterpiece of flavor and is usually made with expensive and delicious ingredients. Since it is not easy to craft at home, especially for those new to this condiment, we recommend buying a jar from your local Asian supermarket.

Aside from XO sauce, Wallace recommended adding other spicy ingredients. She said, "My favorite toppings for a [spicy] chicken sandwich is XO sauce, red onions, and pepper jack cheese. This combination on a crispy fried chicken thigh is outstanding." If you're looking to make a spicy chicken sandwich like the one Wallace described, make crispy fried chicken or, if you don't want to deep fry the protein, try our easy pan-fried chicken thighs recipe. For a sweet spin on a chicken sandwich, Wallace has other recommendations.