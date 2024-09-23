Here's Why Cornstarch Is Not Your Answer To Better Fried Rice

Does your homemade fried rice clump together and always taste mushy? While you might think that adding a dash of cornstarch will help to crisp up the grains and keep them distinct as they're tossed in your wok, this move is a nonstarter because it can actually have the opposite effect. We spoke to Brian Griffith, Executive Chef at Choy, who told us, "I do no recommend adding cornstarch to the rice as it will produce a gummy texture and stick in the wok."

One of the main properties of cornstarch is that it swells and softens when combined with liquid, which makes it a superb thickening agent. Add it to a wok along with soy sauce and a dash of sesame oil, and it will gelatinize, thereby creating a gummy coating around your rice. This causes the grains to clump together and also adversely affects their texture, turning them almost tacky and sticky.

Moreover, if the cornstarch sticks to the base of the wok as it gelatinizes, it can create an unwanted film on the surface that's liable to burn. This burnt odor can permeate into your rice, eggs, and veggies, imbuing them with a scorched flavor. Of course, this is the opposite of what you want to achieve when it comes to fried rice. Each grain should be distinct, slightly crispy with some bite to it, and deliciously smoky. This scrumptious consistency is what lends fried rice its satisfying mouthfeel and satiating character.