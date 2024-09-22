Our Favorite Hot Sauce Will Replace The Sriracha On Your Shelf

Huy Fong insists that its sriracha recipe has never and will never change. However, it does admit that the taste can vary from batch to batch — and after a brief suspension of production in 2022 and some drama with its pepper supplier, Redditors picked up on some major discrepancies. The color was orange, the heat was flattened, and the flavor was different. Sriracha lovers everywhere have been searching for a replacement ever since, and our taste testers think that they might've found it for you: the yellow sriracha from Three Mountains Brand.

In our ranking of the best grocery store hot sauce brands, Tasting Table's taste testers found that Three Mountains' yellow sriracha sauce had a solid medium-bodied and long-lasting heat. From the first bite on, that heat mellowed out into a familiar sweetness and eventually rounded out into flavors of garlic and vinegar. They're not the only ones who liken it as a Hoy Fong replacement either. Though somewhat brighter and sweeter in flavor (and with an ever so slightly thinner consistency) sriracha fans are consistently pleased by Three Mountains' yellow sriracha.

Noting its neutral flavor, our taste testers couldn't help but consume this sauce repeatedly. Used in just as many creative ways as any other sriracha, customers put it on everything from fried rice to burgers, avocado toast to pizza, and ramen to tacos. It's not an exact swap, but if there's anything this sauce has over your Hoy Fong sriracha, it's the peppers that it's made from.