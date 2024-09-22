The Absolute Best Way To Reheat Caramelized Onions For First-Bite Flavor

Caramelized onions make everything better: burgers, grilled cheese, even pizza. With their delicious sweetness and soft texture, they can make any ordinary dish feel more refined. But even the most foolproof recipe for caramelized onions calls for an ingredient we're often short on: time. Sometimes you simply have to bend the rules a little bit and save time by cooking a large batch of caramelized onions in advance. They can indeed be tricky to reheat in a way that yields the same texture and flavor as when they're made fresh, but it's not impossible. The best way to reheat caramelized onions is on a stovetop, over low heat.

Because the onions are caramelized in a generous amount of fat, you generally don't need to add any more when reheating them. The fat that had solidified around the onions as they cooled down will melt again when you reheat them. You could still use a small amount of butter or oil in the pan if you feel that it's necessary, but make sure it's heated up before you add the onions. To ensure your onions don't burn as you're reheating them, use a non-stick pan in combination with the low heat. The whole process should take about five minutes — don't rush, and stir the onions occasionally so they heat up evenly.