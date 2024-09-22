The Case For Adding Vodka To Your Chicken Noodle Soup

There is nothing more comforting than chicken noodle soup, whether you're feeling under the weather or just want to cozy up on a chilly evening. Even the most straightforward chicken noodle soup is a satisfying mix of textures and herbaceous, umami flavors. But one of the other selling points of this dish is how it can be customized endlessly. There are many different ways to add flavor to your chicken noodle soup, and we just learned one of our new favorites: Add some vodka into the pot.

A spirit like vodka, neutral in flavor itself, can temper any possible chicken odor that might be overwhelming other aromas and making the broth taste too meaty. Simultaneously, vodka can amplify other flavors present, bringing out any spices and herbs from garlic to rosemary, as well as those sweet carrots, earthy celery, and buttery noodles. It works the same way it would in a dish like penne alla vodka. Vodka's alcohol bonds with both water-soluble molecules, which carry sweet, sour, bitter, sour, and umami flavors; and fat-soluble molecules, which carry aromas, and it plays all of those qualities up and helps get them to your nose and tongue. It also emulsifies these molecules, keeping all the elements of your soup together and providing a smooth consistency for your broth.