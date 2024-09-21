The Tomato Soup Swap That Makes Grilled Cheese Really Shine

Tomato jam isn't just a flavor upgrade, but it's a more convenient way to enjoy your favorite pairing on the go. One batch of tomato jam takes a little over an hour to stew and provides enough to make multiple sandwiches. You get a burst of tomato with every bite of sandwich, so it'll give you that same satisfaction of dipping your grilled cheese in soup.

It may be sweeter than tomato soup, but a sweet, acidic jam will complement richness and sharp savory notes of cheese. Compare it, for example, to serving baked brie with fig jam, or green apples with slices of cheddar cheese. If you'd rather have a less sweet jam, you can balance the sugar with spices like cayenne, cinnamon, ginger, and crushed red pepper. You could even add diced fresh jalapenos to the pot for a spicy, aromatic crunch.

You can spread the tomato jam directly onto the bread before adding shredded cheese, or you can add it between layers of sliced cheese for an ultra-gooey center. Spoon dollops of tomato jam between layers of shredded gruyere and cheddar in this recipe for the ultimate grilled cheese. For a sweet, tangy upgrade to a creamy, veggie-packed sandwich, spread tomato jam onto the bread in this brown butter spinach and ricotta grilled cheese.