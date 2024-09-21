The Tomato Soup Swap That Makes Grilled Cheese Really Shine
As iconic food pairings go, tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches are on par with cookies and milk. There are all sorts of ways to upgrade this combination, such as swapping out white bread for a crusty sourdough, American cheese for sharp cheddar, and canned tomato soup for a scratch-made version like this roasted tomato soup. However, you can go a step further by swapping tomato soup for tomato jam, thereby turning this beloved combo into a single convenient sandwich.
Tomato jam is a condiment that you can easily make at home by reducing tomatoes over the stove with sugar, an acidic ingredient, and your choice of spicy seasonings. The tomatoes cook down, concentrating their umami-richness while the sugar, acid, and seasonings bring a balance of sour, sweet, and spicy complements. The jam packs a strong tomato flavor with a complexity that can bring sophistication to any type of cheese you choose. Plus, this gooey spread will meld seamlessly with the creamy cheeses as your sandwich toasts on a skillet.
Tomato jam tips and grilled cheese pairings
Tomato jam isn't just a flavor upgrade, but it's a more convenient way to enjoy your favorite pairing on the go. One batch of tomato jam takes a little over an hour to stew and provides enough to make multiple sandwiches. You get a burst of tomato with every bite of sandwich, so it'll give you that same satisfaction of dipping your grilled cheese in soup.
It may be sweeter than tomato soup, but a sweet, acidic jam will complement richness and sharp savory notes of cheese. Compare it, for example, to serving baked brie with fig jam, or green apples with slices of cheddar cheese. If you'd rather have a less sweet jam, you can balance the sugar with spices like cayenne, cinnamon, ginger, and crushed red pepper. You could even add diced fresh jalapenos to the pot for a spicy, aromatic crunch.
You can spread the tomato jam directly onto the bread before adding shredded cheese, or you can add it between layers of sliced cheese for an ultra-gooey center. Spoon dollops of tomato jam between layers of shredded gruyere and cheddar in this recipe for the ultimate grilled cheese. For a sweet, tangy upgrade to a creamy, veggie-packed sandwich, spread tomato jam onto the bread in this brown butter spinach and ricotta grilled cheese.